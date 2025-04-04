Here are 3 ways the media coverage of medicine and health policy is dishonest.

First, the media keeps talking about mass lay-offs but does not put this into the context of HHS growth over time. A reader sent me the figure I was asking for. HHS staffing by year.

I would not have truncated the y axis, but the point is clear. The recent cuts merely reduce the bloated agency to earlier staffing levels.

Second, this is White House guidance for what NIH grants to cut

It all seems reasonable to me. Issues that the voters directly voted upon. I would cut most of these as well. Vaccine hesitancy is an important issue, but most current researchers are not studying it honestly. They do not consider the impact of the unethical Biden vaccine mandates on public trust.

Finally, this was cut off from my last post

This issue remains entirely undiscussed in the media.