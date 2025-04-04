Here are 3 ways the media coverage of medicine and health policy is dishonest.
First, the media keeps talking about mass lay-offs but does not put this into the context of HHS growth over time. A reader sent me the figure I was asking for. HHS staffing by year.
I would not have truncated the y axis, but the point is clear. The recent cuts merely reduce the bloated agency to earlier staffing levels.
Second, this is White House guidance for what NIH grants to cut
It all seems reasonable to me. Issues that the voters directly voted upon. I would cut most of these as well. Vaccine hesitancy is an important issue, but most current researchers are not studying it honestly. They do not consider the impact of the unethical Biden vaccine mandates on public trust.
Finally, this was cut off from my last post
This issue remains entirely undiscussed in the media.
It's not discussed in legacy media because they were hoodwinked. Reporters with no scientific backgrounds made sweeping assumptions. Editors chickened out on their traditional role to question government. Readers share in the blame for not doing their own homework--the dissent was there if anyone bothered to look.
Let’s not forget that life saving treatments like inhaled budesonide were withheld, and ridiculed by Fauci as merely the “placebo” effect. (Trials later showed extreme efficacy)
Plus the manipulation of the study that allowed Remdesivir to be the standard drug of choice in hospital, after viral replication had ended. Deadly.
Under dosing of corticosteroids including wrong drug.
Zero studies for early COVID treatment, please reference Sen.s Paul and Johnson’s letter to NIH back in November 2020 begging for research for a long list of drugs that previously were standard of care drugs prior to COVID, the “novel” virus.
Grrrrrr…..