The new incoming CDC director has a tough task at hand. The CDC has steadily forfeited the trust of the American people, and earned the wrath of millions for its misguided policies (6 ft distancing, masking toddlers, vaccine mandates, annual boosters, no consideration of natural immunity). The CDC made basic statistical errors. Here is what the new director has to do to restore trust.

1. Issue a comprehensive apology to the American people. We are sorry and wrong for telling you to mask your children. We are sorry and wrong for recommending community masking (Jefferson, Cochrane). We are sorry and wrong for urging vaccine mandates. We are sorry and wrong for recommending vaccinating and boosting individuals who recently had COVID. We are sorry and wrong for errors in counting children deaths, 6ft distancing, school guidance, and so on. Step 1: is to document and admit your errors. This should come with a plan to remedy these errors: Any individual at CDC who formulated or touched these policies without opposition is now fired. In cases where they cannot be fired, we have assigned them to field posts in Alaska to look for bird flu.

Advise Americans to not wear masks in public. If you still wear a mask on an airplane, you should stop. There is no evidence that a person who is intermittently compliant with public masking improves their long term health and you look like a crazy person. Please do not mask your children. Remove the COVID vaccine from the childhood immunization schedule. Fired all CDC advisors who receive payments from pharmaceutical firms (last 3 years), run trials for pharmaceutical firms, or hold patents on vaccine products. Launch a prospective study to capture real vaccine side effects. This cannot merely be retrospective. The focus cannot merely be autism. The focus has to be any and all vaccine side effects. I am happy to offer methodological ideas, which we have detailed elsewhere. Commission bids for a cluster RCT comparing the US childhood immunization schedule (minus COVID) vs. Denmark, Sweden’s and other nations. Build a firewall between the data collection and policy making sides of the CDC. The group tracking public statistics should not be setting policy. Too often statistics were fabricated to support policy narratives. There should be a firewall in CDC.

These are 7 starting actions the CDC director must take, and anything less than this will ultimately further undermine the CDC. If the CDC does not get on its knees and beg for forgiveness now, detailing errors and offering a plan to fix them, the next Republican administration will simply end the entire agency.

