Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Hansang Bae's avatar
Hansang Bae
Jun 13

Hey now....CD's are making a comeback....HOW DARE YOU!?!? 🤣

Now roasts though.

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Jun 13

Ouch. 😆

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