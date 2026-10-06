Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Hansang Bae's avatar
Hansang Bae
6h

I'll tell you one thing. NEVER. AGAIN. EVER.

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
8h

It would not surprise me for some jackwagon to read your article and sound the alarm to the msm. Not one bit.

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