Anthony Fauci may be enjoying his pardon, but that doesn’t stop the latest crop of researchers from studying dangerous pathogens in dangerous ways.

Supposedly in Russia, a lab worker dropped a tube of the plague— yersinia pestis— and died of pneumonia.

Here is what you need to know…

Some online speculate that because Russia has gone hard on containment there is more here than meets the eye

That’s entirely possible. If indeed we were talking about garden variety Yersenia, then it seems a much lighter touch could contain spread. But on the other hand, Russia might just be erring on the side of taking this seriously… unlike our friends in Wuhan.

Even if the Russians have juiced Yersenia, making it MDR, I have my doubts that it could turn into a global pandemic. The organism itself has a fundamental biological R0 limit. In contrast, coronavirus is massively contagious at baseline.

It is hard to get worked up these days given how much of public health is endless fearmongering. Monkeypox, hantavirus, ebola, measles in Pennsylvania… the public health apparatus seems keen on rekinding the panic of 2020. Some legitimately seem sad to learn that hanta-virus was a nothing burger.

I see some already predict that mRNA will be the solution to this problem.

Let’s try to learn from the last rodeo, and next time, let’s be skeptical of products without robust randomized evidence. Thankfully Yersinia is unlikely to be that next time.

Bottom line: the real lesson is to give up studying these deadly pathogens in labs where error is inevitable.