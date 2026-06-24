Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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David Newman's avatar
David Newman
Jun 24

Embarrassing: "... a mildly increased marker of cardiac injury." Sounds more like a sentence from Newsweek than an ostensibly peer-reviewed scientific journal. Moreover, any MD with acute care training should know a 45-year old with new SOB cannot reasonably be diagnosed with new-onset asthma until CHF is ruled out. Add a grossly abnormal EKG and 'marker', and it's a lock—admit for cardiac work-up. The Times has been irresponsible with medical coverage for years, and needs an educated MD to screen their work. It's just one reason I ended my subscription. Vinay: take the job, straighten them out.

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Jun 24Edited

Vinay, I am a hematologist, not a cardiologist, but this could be seen across the room by any competent physician. My guess is they did one of those "fake" physicals which seem so ubiquitous these days where you wave a stethoscope at the patient through their shirt, glance at lab values, and make another appointment. Glad (if it is as reported, which I doubt) that they gave it to the AI which found something obvious. It is not clear why they still have jobs.

This is more a reflection on the current pool of doctors admitted for how many weeks they spent living in the trunk of their car rather than ability to be decent physicians which requires a certain level of mental acuity clearly missing here. But that would be a whole other article. Nothing more sobering than being on a medical school admissions committee these days.

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