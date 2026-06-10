Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Paula Amato's avatar
Paula Amato
Jun 10

Welcome back, Dr. Prasad! Missed your informed takes.

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Elizabeth
Jun 10

Trump doesn’t even drink why would he want to “hide” this study? Everyone already knows alcohol is bad for us—what’s the big deal? This is not news.

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