An interesting article this weekend shows the rising and crushing costs of health care premiums. There are a few lessons here.

Some things we do in healthcare save lives and do so at a great value. Many other things don't work, or work, only a tiny negligible bit, and cost a fortune.

Sometimes it's the same product. The first dose of a covid shot in 2021 in a 60 year old had a huge benefit, your ninth dose may only benefit the company’s books. A coronary stent saves a life if you have an mi, but it cost $10,000 if you have chronic stable angina.

We've seen real advances for rare diseases, including some curative treatments. But they're also dozens of unscrupulous actors selling snake oil.

Regulatory approval doesn't separate the snake oil from the beneficial products.

All this might be fine but we have a complicated system that forces you to pay. You're forced to pay through insurance premiums and penalties for not getting insurance, you're forced to pay through taxation.

Many complain that health insurance companies are trying to to cut healthcare spending. But the affordable care act limits how much profit they can take off the total revenue that flows through them. If we go to order pizza and I tell you you can only eat 20% of the pie: what size do you want me to order?

There is no player in American medicine incentivized in reducing the long term price of healthcare commodities, very few people interested in knowing what actually works, and almost no one interested in pursuing things that offer the greatest value.

Politicians continue to offer solutions for the frustrations American face as more of their paycheck is taken from them.

Maybe if we had a single payer, it would be harder to game the system.

Maybe if we set the ceiling for a few products, it would be harder to game the system.

Maybe if we demanded better studies, It would be harder to game the system.

Maybe …

The problem with all these solutions is that fundamentally this is an asymmetric information situation. Knowing what's useful and valuable versus what's fraudulent and grift is a technical skill. The media is not good at separating the two, nor are payers. It's doubtful the federal government will be. In fact, it may be most prone to gaming.

Healthcare spending makes milk and eggs look like a rounding error. A politician who is fiercely committed to solving this problem, and angering all of the constituencies that profit from the status quo, may offer a winning message. Such solutions need to be incredibly creative and reach outside existing structures.