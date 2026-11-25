Tomorrow at 830 AM Pacific and 1130 Eastern, Alex and I are going live with our new podcast Bad Medicine.

You can subscribe to it here, and watch live on substack.

https://badmedicine2026.substack.com/

Alex Berenson and I did an interview together a few months ago. It was fun, and many of you loved it.

Over the years, we have discussed GLP-1s, cancer drug pricing, masking toddlers, covid-19 policy, and the media coverage of medicine. We often, but not always, see eye to eye. We figured it was time to team up and do something together in a weekly show.

We will take on as much of the $5 trillion health care industry as we can, and try to help you live a little better along the way - from the pros and cons of HRT and GLPs and SSRIs to outrageous hospital CEO pay to the ways AI may change medicine for better and worse.

Plus interviews with medical and healthcare leaders, if they’re not too scared to talk to us.

Bad Medicine: it’s what you need.

(You can sign up here!)

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Like all good pushers, we will start by giving the product away. Eventually, we may move to a subscription-supported model, with a delay of a few days for people who aren’t paying.

But paid subscribers to Unreported Truths or Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts ) will always get full access.

See you tomorrow

Vinay