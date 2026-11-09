Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
12h

You are always a straight shooter! And for the record, I was quite disheartened when you resigned. I hope that the-powers-that-be are smart enough (and finally less-conflicted enough) to re-appoint YOU!

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kb's avatar
kb
12h

Please consider trying to get Calley Means as a guest on your podcast!

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