I have been asked by many to comment on Calley Means recent interviews. I offer 5 thoughts.

It is certainly the case that the US FDA approves some (not all) medical products that don’t work, almost surely don’t work, have harms greater than benefits, does not improve a surrogate endpoint reasonably likely to predict, has an inappropriate or unclear control arm/ poor trial design, etc. Some of this is a genuine difference of opinion among experts, but many of these decisions are made due to direct lobbying influence. This is truly swamp like behavior.

Regulation, at times, can also stifle progress, by setting up unnecessary or irrational hoops, and by slowing the growth of over the counter or generic options. Paradigm changing ideas can be held back by adherence to dogma. (Not discussed enough by Calley, but alluded to on one matter).

The basis of refuse to file at the agency is that a clinical trial is not ‘adequate and well controlled’. Using a control arm that has not been standard of care for a decade— is worse than alternatives— is not recommended by expert bodies— is conducting a trial that is not adequate or well controlled. The US regulatory agency must ensure that data supporting US marketing authorization is relevant for people who live … in the US, and not the sponsors.

The “swamp” does include (some) members of congress, government staff, politicians, lobbyists, and former officials who sit on the boards of major companies, etc.

Not everyone who is a swamp creature is malicious or greedy— many are deeply ignorant of medical evidence. As such, they can be persuaded by lobbyists (who are also ignorant), and not know what questions to ask.

News outlets that cover national politics have difficulty reporting stories from any other lens than Trump is bad, Bobby K is bad, and news outlets that cater to the biopharmaceutical industry have difficulty is doing anything to rock their advertising core, which is that industry.

Reforms to food, pesticide, agriculture and drug and device approval are winning bipartisan causes.