Some have argued that Terrence Tao did not mean a drug combination would have achieved an improvement in overall survival in a randomized controlled trial— and patients are hesitant to take it. That isn't his criticism of AI in cancer medicine.

Instead, he envisions a scenario where AI cheats and achieves a phase three victory even though a drug doesn't work. Is this possible?

Yes.

One way would be to actively falsify data for the phase 3. This has happened and been detected a few times— one recent example got 0 news coverage oddly— and it may happen more often but we don't know because despite all the regulation on the world, science is based on trust. There is no system that verifies if 100% of primary study reports actually reflect what happened to a person. Such a system would require an insane amount of oversight.

Another way to fake a phase 3 result would be to use an endpoint that is vulnerable to informative censoring and then pair it with a toxic chemical that causes drop out not at random.

What if the endpoint is PFS and what if your drug made sicker people in the experimental arm skip future scans? This would create a false PFS of the experimental arm. While I cannot prove this has ever happened, there are several drugs that appear to have all these properties, and certainly smell like it.

Creating a fake OS read out in intention to treat fashion could be achieved with a subpar control arm or inappropriate post protocol care. Both of these have also already likely happened.

What if a (non cancer) drug has serious toxicity and drop out and the manufacturer tries to use a missing at random analysis or an imputation that doesn't assume worst case—- this happens.

The problem with Tao’s analogy if interpreted this way is that you don't need to espouse AI. We are plenty good at making drugs and trials that project a false benefit for marginal and ineffective products. We do that with bad control arms, differential censoring, poor post protocol care, changing the SAP after we looked at the data, and, in rare cases, cooking the books. We put very little effort to catching this. You don't need AI at all— in fact what a waste of tokens. It's cheap and easy to do.

And all that said, most cancer patients would still be willing to try even accepting the possibility of gaming. Tao’s analogy still falls short.