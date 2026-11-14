Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
11h

" The State " is a mechanism used to extract vast sums of wealth and power from the people and put it into the hands of those Shielded From View.

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Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
11h

Thanks for writing about this Dr. VP. Voters need to be educated about how these bonds work. The money just doesn’t magically appear out of thin air, never having to be repaid, with no interest charges! In a state whose credit rating is less than stellar, which translates to a higher interest rate on our bonds, why do voters consistently approve bond measures? Notice the subject of the bond measure is always something meant to tug on voters’ heartstrings: schools, veterans, libraries, healthcare. If these measures are so important, include them in the state budget.

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