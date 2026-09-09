Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Michael Plunkett's avatar
Michael Plunkett
3h

Thanks for the price information. I asked the NYTs and only got criticism and no one knew how much those 6 months cost but they were sure they wanted everyone else to pay for it. Your's is a balanced presentation. Although I often criticize BigPharma these are both good things and I think they and you oncologists are doing a great job.

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
5h

cures are always just around the corner, are they not?

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