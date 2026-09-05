Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Dr. X's avatar
Dr. X
2h

I was a resident (long ago) at the Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases, known to most as Sloan Kettering.

Back in the day, the attending oncologists gave the drugs, and the residents managed everything else. It was intense but I learned a lot. There was one cardiologist, one pulmonologist, one Intensivist, but we residents did most of the doctoring.

Everyone in my program went into heme-onc or ID. I chose ID because I thought H/O would be too sad.

I opened my first office in June of 1982, and in walked a Catholic priest who had been living in the West Village for seven years, short of breath and covered with KS.

I did almost nothing else for the next 20 years.

Anyway, drugs and money. One thing I learned was that someone with cancer who made it all the way to East 67th street, when counseled that the Phase I trial they came for offered a “one in a million“ chance of a good outcome would inevitably say, “no problem doc, I’m that guy” or some equivalent phrasing.

I always thought this gave the protocol guys kind of an unfair advantage.

Even though I never did Oncology, I was well educated in open questions circa 1975-79. It’s been really exciting to see many open questions become closed. From 1920-1997 the Chairman of. Surgery was always a breast surgeon. It’s telling that since 1997, it has been a prostate surgeon, because prostate issues are lagging 40 years ( at least) behind breast questions.

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Vijay Gupta's avatar
Vijay Gupta
1h

Why is the price only $480k per year? Why not $5 million per year? Seriously.

In other words, what are the factors that keep a check on the price. There must be some factors that prevent it from going to $5 million.

So identify those factors and leverage them more effectively. It is clear that the price is based on whatever the market (insurance companies and government/Medicare etc.) will bear.

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