Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
8h

Thanks for this, Vinay. As you may know one of the Drs coming to DC is Richard Pan, the former CA state politician who championed one of your favorite policies, “Toddler Masking”, at daycares during the COVID times. He is a mandate lover through and through, and is one who thinks that “ experts “ , himself included of course, know what’s better for children than any parent does. He’s a real winner! Yippee! ( Insert a huge amount of sarcasm here!)

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DSB's avatar
DSB
8h

Government involvement beyond a moderate level, especially when funding endeavors, is almost always bad. Everything thing costs more than it otherwise would.

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