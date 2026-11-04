Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
2h

"Accept the publication or decline and advocate for cancer patients instead?"

what a difficult choice; is it the new luxury apartment, or put up with the existing small house?

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