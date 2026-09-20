Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
5h

Vinay, I know you do not read these comments. But your writing is so good, it cries for a copyeditor because your copyediting is NOT good. Isaac Asimov could type a draft on a manual typewriter once and have it be flawless. You are not he. I volunteered to copyedit your stuff when you first started this stack and I am still doing so. There is just no reason for high quality thinking to be deprecated by really bad grammar/spelling/punctuation. So I offer once a year, more or less, to do this, just in case you ever read comments.

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Betsy Clemens's avatar
Betsy Clemens
5h

Just when I thought I couldn't hold you in higher regard, you write this about one of my favorite authors and books....

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