Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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TerriM's avatar
TerriM
Jun 8

It makes sense to me that the drugs can reduce cancer if cancer risk increases with uncontrolled diabetes or insulin resistance. For the same reason people are losing weight - you've got the insulin resistance under control.

However, the question becomes whether there are other downsides (osteoporosis for example) or downsides of long-term exposure. The other question is whether people are using the time on GLP1s to successfully reprogram their habits. If not, the weight will just come right back, and so will your cancer risk.

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Snarling Fifi's avatar
Snarling Fifi
Jun 8

Propensity-score analyses scare me. They aren't a replacement for randomization & always seem to overstate, but for whatever reason it seems they are read as "almost as good" as an RCT even though they can only compare on the stated variables, so you can never attribute the change to the intervention as in an RCT. Plus, how do you compare these patients? "Diet/exercise counseling," could be the doctor saying "you need to exercise" during a visit, & you have no idea if they did it or not. Versus GLP-1 users, who I imagine have much higher "patient activation" or engagement. You have to fight your insurance company to get an expensive drug & then inject it every week compared with Yeah right, I need to lose weight. So many other red flags.

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