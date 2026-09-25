Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Brock Jones's avatar
Brock Jones
1h

My grandfather is old and doesn’t have a great memory, he asks every doctor if he can record their encounter and always sends me the recording after to review and help him understand. Several times it’s helped us clear confusion on what was said in a visit.

I think the only people scared of this are bad doctors who think they will be exposed doing something wrong or inadequate.

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Bhavin Jankharia's avatar
Bhavin Jankharia
44m

In India pretty much everyone records everyone without even asking. When I am counseling patients prior to procedures, a good number are recording the conversation, usually to go through instructions later, etc.

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