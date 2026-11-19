The Washington Post is covering this small randomized study.

The trial is 122 people.

The vaccine is off the shelf. There's no personalization.

It's an old, peptide technology.

It's used in AML —one of the most challenging malignancy.

We are told it improves overall survival from 14.7 to 24 months which is massive. Truly massive.

The trial was supposed to be 140 people (according to at least one version of clinicaltrials.gov)

The single overall survival analysis was performed when 80 deaths occurred.

The trial was not blinded.

One option for the control arm was observation with hydroxyurea.

The overall survival was supposed to be followed for 52 weeks per the original clinicaltrials.gov posting.

At some point on clinicaltrials.gov it changed to 5 years

I'm unable to locate all versions of the statistical analysis plan.

What's going on?

Any intelligent and honest oncologist or drug developer would be highly skeptical that this is a robust result. While I hope it is replicated in a future study, it may not be replicated in a larger randomized study with placebo control arm.

Why is this small randomized study making the mainstream news? That's a topic for a different post.

Optimism is great, critical appraisal is even better.