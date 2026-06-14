Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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TAS's avatar
TAS
Jun 14

I wonder if the liberal professors working at these universities would choose a DEI heart surgeon if they needed one??

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Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
Jun 14

Thank you, Vinay, for raising awareness on this topic yet again. The universities should be worried. I wouldn’t want to go against Harmeet Dhillon either. She’s exactly what this country needs. Consequences must be swift and painful for these universities otherwise they will not stop these practices.

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