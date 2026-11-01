Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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HLG's avatar
HLG
8h

This of course depends on the trial and the disease. In short, nuance. Something that seems to be in short supply these days.

30+ years ago I was diagnosed with Wilson's disease. Having become increasingly symptomatic (neurological symptoms) in the 18 months prior to diagnosis, I was anxious to begin treatment. My neurologist cautioned me because the standard drug had a track record of initial worsening of neurological symptoms with half of those who worsened never getting better. He advised me to participate in a trial for a new compound. I did, spending 8 weeks inpatient at the University of Michigan hospital. They saved my life. My symptoms began to improve before the 8 weeks had ended and continued to improve for months after. I was put on a maintenance regimen of Zinc Acetate, which I still take. My life retuned to normal thanks to that trial. I shudder to think what would have happened if my doctor had simply gone by the book and prescribed penacilamine.

Of course every trial is different and so is every disease.

Nothing beats informing oneself and there's no better time to do so than nowadays.

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Lynne Miller's avatar
Lynne Miller
4h

My husband and I have both lost spouses in the same amount of time with treatment than we were told they could possibly last without it. The difficult part was the sense that perhaps their quality of life was diminished because of treatments. At this point if either one of us were to get diagnosed with metastatic cancer, we have made our peace with God and will let it go His direction at this point. For us, quality of life is more important than adding time suffering.

I got my bachelors in biochemistry and worked 35+ years in pharma and academia research. I have watched many clinical trials come and go. Some worked, many more did not. However, I am hopeful that the future of scientific research will benefit from SI pointing research in more fruitful directions.

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