Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Wayne Jonas's avatar
Wayne Jonas
10h

These folks panic when they or a family members gets cancer and then try to cure it suddenly by going into the biology that the NIH and FDA (where you worked twice) and cancer industry should already be investigating. If we stopped funding piecemeal profits from isolated targets that have patents and FDA approval and instead actually looked at the biology using the 10 hallmarks of cancer and integrating that with an engineering AI approach, we could probably cure this disease for most people, most of the time. The industry and the regulators and researchers that they control (fund), don’t want cancer totally cured so they ignore systems biology and continue to make exorbitant amounts on single biomarkers. I wish you would call this out Vinay. You know this.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
7h

Dr. Prasad is right to be skeptical of stories in which an individual with cancer receives an experimental treatment—or, more often, the whole kitchen sink of experimental treatments available to someone with unlimited money, technology, and access—and then credits the treatment with a cure. Early or incidental diagnosis, the natural history of the cancer, surgery, multiple simultaneous treatments, and ordinary variability in response can make a remarkable outcome look more conclusive than it is. An N-of-1 success story, by itself, does not establish that a particular treatment caused the outcome, much less can be generalized to other patients. Those observations puts Dr. Prasad on solid ground.

However, Dr. Prasad’s criteria are better at telling us why an individual case doesn’t prove efficacy than telling us how much value a particularly well-documented individual case might have. There is a difference between an anecdote and a well-documented individual response. If a tumor is demonstrably progressing, has a specific molecular target, receives a treatment designed to attack that target, and then objectively shrinks or undergoes substantial necrosis, something happened that just might deserve our attention and an explanation. We may not know how much each component of a complicated treatment contributed, or whether the patient is ultimately cured, but neither does that make the response necessarily meaningless. Throwing the kitchen sink at a problem doesn't prove that the kitchen sink didn't work; it just makes it harder to identify which part of the sink deserves the credit. Is this approach how modern medical research is normally conducted? No. Will it replace well-established methods of medical research? No. Is it potentially a different path to knowledge, particularly when conventional options have been exhausted and the patient can generate extraordinary amounts of data about what happens next? Maybe. The proper conclusion is neither “the founder cured his cancer” nor “there is nothing to learn here.” We shouldn’t confuse our inability to establish causation with evidence of no causation. In these cases, it would behoove us to try to understand what caused the response, what merits further investigation, what remains uncertain, and what any of it might mean for anyone else.

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