Francis Collins has retired from the NIH. He was an MD PhD who did important things in genetics. He helped sequence the cystic fibrosis gene. To my knowledge he did not practice clinical medicine. Then, about a decade ago, he voiced support for gain of function research. The NIH, under his leadership, funded the Wuhan lab. After the virus exploded globally, Collins orchestrated a media campaign to discredit future NIH director Jay Bhattacharya and he suppressed debate on whether lockdown or school closure should continue. During the peak pandemic, he wrote parody songs about the virus to the tune of Puff the Magic dragon. He was, like so many in science, someone who does something good once upon a time in the lab, but then runs a large policy program that he had no training for.

His scorecard

+1,000,000 lives saved from his genetics work. And hundreds of millions in economic productivity!

But then discounted by

-20,000,000 dead from coronavirus and -20 trillion in losses

Net

-19,000,000 lives

-19.999 trillion in losses

Also because he tried to silence the GBD authors and because he supported vaccine and mask mandates a couple more negatives

- loss of trust in vaccination

-loss of trust in science

About twenty years ago, Francis wrote an essay in NEJM. He said that by the year 2015, we would sequence patients to decide what antihypertensives they would take. That never materialized. Although, genomics did help, particularly rare diseases, it has nearly no impact on the main, multifactorial killers in America like obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Finally. Francis Collins never once tried to see if the way the NIH gives out grant money is optimal he ran precisely zero studies on the topic. This was unfortunate.

Here is a few more thoughts on his service

