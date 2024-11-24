Share this postVinay Prasad's Observations and ThoughtsFree lecture in San Diego - How to read trialsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFree lecture in San Diego - How to read trialsThe only lecture in town not funded by PharmaVinay PrasadNov 24, 202461Share this postVinay Prasad's Observations and ThoughtsFree lecture in San Diego - How to read trialsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareDec 7, San Diego, Attachment has linksGuild Hotel 12641KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload 61Share this postVinay Prasad's Observations and ThoughtsFree lecture in San Diego - How to read trialsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share