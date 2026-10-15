Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
4mEdited

I saw “Bryan Johnson” and immediately thought somebody misspelled the AC/DC lead singer’s first name (not that Vinay is a great editor of his spelling errors here 😉). As a GenX og, THAT Johnson will far outlive Mr.-I-don’t-want-to-die-Johnson. The delusions that money creates astonish me.

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Mark Buchanan's avatar
Mark Buchanan
6m

You have been guilty of committing irony on many occasions. You were kidding about the blood swap and red-light therapy, right?

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