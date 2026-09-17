Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Ernest N. Curtis's avatar
Ernest N. Curtis
1d

No contest. Preventive medicine is very close to being an oxymoron. Public health is one. Doctors are trained to detect disease and recommend options for treatment. We hardly know the cause for anything and have no scientifically valid evidence to back the "lifestyle" factors that are so often recommended---diet, exercise, etc. We have grandmothers to dispense that sort of advice.

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
1d

"Today new names were added— including some cardiologists,"

oh dear; cardiology; oh dear; oh goodness;

they are so hopelessly lost in madness; stumbling around in their own version of the Truman Show; believing fats are bad; glucose is good; possessing no understanding at all of insulin's central role in the oppressive burdens of obesity, metabolic syndrome, T2 diabetes; all springing from endlessly high insulin levels;

bringing in a certified cardiologist seems like hiring two blind men; with white walking sticks; to do some task where good vision is central to what you want done;

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