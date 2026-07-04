If you enjoy my writing, videos, or podcasts, follow me across platforms.

Substack, Youtube, Instagram, LinkedIn , ITunes and Twitter. If you want to get all my creative content, it it best to follow me on each of these platforms. A brief explanation of each one:

On YouTube, you will find long form videos— even if I have written on the topic before (on Substack), these videos have no script (and no planning), I often add extemporaneous comments, and occasionally say exactly what I think as I would tell my friends in real life. Some videos— like my Longevity series— don’t have a written version— so Youtube is the only place to learn about these topics. Also, imo, videos capture something that text misses.

Itunes will still have podcasts— when I remember to upload them.

(If you are in the SF/bay area and edit short videos and do podcast stuff, reach out, I need help. I also want to make a weekly summary letter.)

On Twitter, I release raw videos, and occasionally videos that I don’t think are suited for YouTube— largely because they are overly technical and don’t suit the audience.

On Instagram, I will put short video clips and occasional some other images or pictures.

On LinkedIn, you will find work related updates

Finally, you can find me in three places on Substack. Substack is the best platform because the creator has total control over our connection.

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts — right here. This stack exists because there are some weeks I feel like I have a million ideas, and there is not enough page space anywhere else. I also feel like this is a place where I can write a book review— about Ferrante’s series— and also take apart a poorly done, recent dementia observational study, and you, the readers, indulge me. The Drug Development letter. Admittedly, I need to be better about positing here, and I will post more thoughts— often technical— on bringing drugs and biologics to the US market. Obviously, these days, this is a topic I know something about. Finally, with Adam Cifu and John Mandrola, I am a writer and creator of Sensible Medicine. I co-host the fortnight in medicine podcast there, and I write articles for the magazine. A new one— coming soon— co-authored with some of my favorite cardiologists will be interesting. Sensible medicine exists because we believe in publishing a range of opinions, including articles that irritate and annoy me— that’s a good thing. Check it out if you are interested in medicine broadly. I am lucky to be a part of Sensible Medicine because I get to work with my two favorite medical writers: Adam and John. Once a year, we meet up to record in person videos which are part of our How Not To Get Fooled Series. We are meeting this month!

If you enjoy my content and perspective, be sure to follow all of the above, and your support keeps this going. I appreciate you.