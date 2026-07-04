Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
2d

Vinay, Even though you never read comments (I was one of your original subscribers and have commented many times...lol) you are one of the best voices on the 'Net and we are thrilled you are back writing. All of us are better for it. Thanks for all you do -- hope your batteries stay charged!

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Sheila Crook-Lockwood's avatar
Sheila Crook-Lockwood
2d

I am very excited that you are "back."

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