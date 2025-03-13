JAMA IM has a new clickbait study meant to criticize MAHA.

It claims plant based oils are better than butter, which is in contrast to MAHA— Make America Healthy Again— which prefers butter, ghee, tallow and olive oil (extra virgin) over sunflower seed, canola, and soybean oil.

The paper is a classic observational study, let me just cut to the 3 big problems.

Problem #1 - they do not actually know how much butter people are eating. Everyone is assumed to use the exact same amount (a pat 5 g) of butter every time they report using it. This means a butter crossaint is the same as butter on toast versus butter in the pan before you saute a chicken. Anyone who cooks will know that this is an idiotic assumption.

They justify this by citing a paper (ref 24) saying their method of conversion has been “validated” but I read that paper, and it is sobering. By validated, they means that food frequency has some weak correlation with another imperfect method of data collection— a 7 day diary. (which PS might also not be accurate) And when I pull the figures in the paper, I found they were even more dishonest. Butter is actually one of the ones where there is the weakest correlation between frequency and amount based on diary. And the true amount consumed is likely EVEN MORE INACCURATE than this, so the real correlation is even worse.

It felt like gaslighting when I checked the reference. They know how stupid their assumption is, and cited a study, perhaps hoping, no one would check it.

Problem #2 - they combine OLIVE oil with these other oils. Of course MAHA has no beef with olive oil. No pun intended. Everyone likes EVOO. I have a particular brand that I like. No one ever equated olive oil with soybean oil.

Related problem, is I see no validation for these oils in the paper. In other words, just as with butter, I could not find strong support that they are accurately measuring intake of these oils.

Problem #3 - People who eat butter are COMPLETELY different than those who use plant oils. They have different exercise patterns and smoking patters, and many other differences. We must remember that much of these survey data occurred in a world afraid of saturated fats so naturally richer, health conscious people avoided them. The data is a mess.

Conclusion

I wish to make 5 points