Did two people die because of measles in Lancaster, PA, as Pennsylvania officials first claimed? Did one die of measles, and the other die shortly after being birthed by a mother with active measles? Did the public health officials confuse immunoglobulins passively given from mother to child with active measles infection?

I just watched Josh Shapiro try to evade these questions (watch for yourself)

Josh Shapiro is in trouble. Today in the Free Press (link here), I discuss the measles outbreak, but since writing, it looks like there may be some uncertainty and factual errors at play. Allow me to give some free advice to all politicians as they consider matters of public health in the years to come.