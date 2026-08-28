Did two people die because of measles in Lancaster, PA, as Pennsylvania officials first claimed? Did one die of measles, and the other die shortly after being birthed by a mother with active measles? Did the public health officials confuse immunoglobulins passively given from mother to child with active measles infection?
I just watched Josh Shapiro try to evade these questions (watch for yourself)
Josh Shapiro is in trouble. Today in the Free Press (link here), I discuss the measles outbreak, but since writing, it looks like there may be some uncertainty and factual errors at play. Allow me to give some free advice to all politicians as they consider matters of public health in the years to come.
You need to assemble a team of advisors with diverse perspectives. If you go to the local university and ask for the best public health or ID professors to advise you— you are toast. You are asking for help from an activist group of experts with contempt for common sense and evidence. These people will hear a “baby died, measles test positive” and leap to the conclusion that a baby died of measles, and then tell you “now is a great opportunity to strike against RFK (particularly if you have presidential ambitions” But, because these people are not good thinkers— the same folks who told us to lockdown, mask our toddlers, and close schools— they haven’t thought things through. What test precisely was positive? Is it clear the death was attributable to measles? What is the clinical scenario exactly? What would a skeptical person say? These questions do not enter their mind.
Make the case for a medical intervention without relying on any one anecdote. Anecdotes can bite us in the ass— yet, the broader claim remains true. Measles does kill some kids (1/1000)— the chance a healthy vaccinated kid dies of measles is essentially zero. You don’t need to hang your hat on a single anecdote, and unless it is airtight, should refrain from doing so.
Once you messed up— come clean immediately. Toss your experts under the bus, and release all the information. Sacrificing the people who advised you to go on TV and say 2 measles deaths is preferable to continuing to evade questions. Just apologize— say you will hire better medical experts— move on.
Claiming this is about privacy is clearly false. It is being reported that the child died in a community of 1100 on Aug 14. Privacy is over. This is entirely identifying information.
Governor, don’t double down. It is wise to immediate release the entire stories of both cases, and if one or both are incorrect to admit the error. Governor if your goal is not to be dragged down by the extreme wing of your party— remember that also applies to public health, which is one and the same.
Amen. The hypocrisy that they cannot tell you anything about anything EXCEPT that the patient was unvaccinated says it all. HIPAA my A**. These are just bad people doing bad things. I used to put it down to stupid, but I have decided that approach was wrong.
Excellent post, as usual, Dr. VP! I predict this huge error (for which I think he was paid handsomely by the DNC for $$$ in the campaign coffers...) is already causing pain, and will bite him in the A$$ big time, as it should! Keep it up with your takedowns of the ridiculousness our legacy media spins on these garbage studies and false info like this. What do you make of the latest COVID booster approved after an 8-10 mice study? Am I mistaken or is this true?