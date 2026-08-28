Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
9h

Amen. The hypocrisy that they cannot tell you anything about anything EXCEPT that the patient was unvaccinated says it all. HIPAA my A**. These are just bad people doing bad things. I used to put it down to stupid, but I have decided that approach was wrong.

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Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
9h

Excellent post, as usual, Dr. VP! I predict this huge error (for which I think he was paid handsomely by the DNC for $$$ in the campaign coffers...) is already causing pain, and will bite him in the A$$ big time, as it should! Keep it up with your takedowns of the ridiculousness our legacy media spins on these garbage studies and false info like this. What do you make of the latest COVID booster approved after an 8-10 mice study? Am I mistaken or is this true?

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