On Monday night, I was asked to discuss COVID-19 policy errors with Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Chair of Medicine at Emory. Here are 6 lessons

Del Rio and I agree that prolonged school closure was a mistake. One point of contention is that Dr. Del Rio thinks that a brief initial closure was not a mistake at the time, given the uncertainty, but, I think it was, given the evidence at the time. Evidence to support my view is that not all countries closed schools. Sweden never closed school for kids <12 years old. This suggests that it was possible to review the evidence and find the risk to kids was minimal. Second, there was pre-pandemic guidance issued by DA Henderson and others that schools should not be closed for respiratory illnesses with less than 1 million expected healthy child fatalities. In other words, COVID-19 would have to be 1000x or more as lethal to children before school closure would be entertained— based on pre-pandemic thinking. In other words, school closure was done out of panic, ignoring evidence from Wuhan, and ignoring pre-pandemic guidance.

Del Rio and I agree that the current CDC and FDA program to vaccinate children and healthy adults who have had covid is misguided. He discussed how his own son (late 30s) asked if he should get a fall booster, and he gave an equivocal response. I would say: hell no. One day in the future, the formulation may have more myocarditis. We both agree that the CDC may be contributing to vaccine hesitancy because they are making the public believe that covid vaccines for kids are as important as polio, for e.g. This is a dangerous and false equivalence.

We disagreed a bit on long COVID. First, I think medicine has a long and disreputable history of ignoring patients who feel unwell and this is lamentable. Second, some people who get very ill from COVID have long term sequellae that are terrible— just as has been the case for influenza in the past. Third, having said these things, for many people, long covid is largely a psychosomatic illness. There is no evidence of perturbed labs and a strong link to stress, depression and anxiety. There is nothing wrong with saying this, and if more people accepted it we might pursue better treatments. SSRIs for e.g. have more pretest utility than anti-virals. Dr. Del Rio seems to think there may be more of a biologic basis, but these differences were not further explored.