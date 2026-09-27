Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Raj Batra's avatar
Raj Batra
8h

The Universities continue to conflate the root causes of the lack of “diversity”, now increasingly coupled with the lack of meritocracy, within our ranks.

The generation that follows us (I am 64 with kids in their thirties) is very open about the root causes.

They openly recognize and belittle what is recognized to be an institution specific culture that maintains local cultural identity while forsaking any effort at fulfilling institutional or National missions.

The selections of trainees and faculty ranging from resident and fellows to the recruitment of junior faculty and their retention into senior faculty creates a homogeneous, culturally and ethnically aligned environment where those of us who recognize and call out the hypocrisy of “DEI” ( a shibboleth with no intrinsic meaning) are culled from the herd.

What is needed is integrity to the missions of higher Ed, and brave voices of “children” and those others who still care about maintaining the sanctity of professions, to speak out and revolt against the gaslighting leaders of academia.

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Bernie Black's avatar
Bernie Black
9h

Perhaps for amusement, or a bit more. Here are the authors of a paper I'm currently working on: Sadia Farzana, Ali Moghtaderi, Ye (Andy) Yuan, Qian (Eric) Luo, Vinay Kini, and Bernard Black. One lone white guy (me), albeit a member os ubgroup that some consider privileged (Jews). I don't give a d*** about diversity and such. But if you aim for merit, you might get diversity too. Then too, if you try to hire good people to run government agencies, you might get people named Prasad or Bhattacharya. Or a gay guy runnig Treasury (Bessent). Who could have guessed.

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