Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Jun 19

Btw, i advise everyone reading to watch your youtube on mammography screening. I learned so much.

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
Jun 19

So, are you not a fan of the cancer screen blood tests that companies like Function are putting out? Do those also struggle distinguishing 1-5?

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