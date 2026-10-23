Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
15h

Your neoadjuvant speculation is the sharpest line in this post — the hazard ratio being “exactly what you would get if you give pembro before surgery instead of after” reframes the vaccine not as a breakthrough but as possibly redundant immune priming. But here's a variable I'd want in the data trickle that even the journals may never deliver: how many randomized patients ever received the full bespoke course? A personalized neoantigen vaccine has to be manufactured per patient — sequencing, synthesis, QC — and patients can progress, withdraw, or run out of time between biopsy and dosing. Manufacturing failures and dropouts before the first dose all sit inside the intention-to-treat effect being reported.

You wrote that you still don't know “how many patients were censored, lost to follow-up, did not complete therapy etc.” — I'd add: did they not complete because of toxicity, or because the product was never made in time? If it's the latter, the leak tells us nothing about whether the biology works.

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Merlin Geikie's avatar
Merlin Geikie
14h

As he is known to do, Dr.Prasad, bursts bubbles with his probe, tumbles hubris with his intellect and keeps the rebellion against high-handed humbug, nourished, vital and growing, with his raw courage.

He has the essential gift of being hilariously funny, to keep us with his outstanding humanity.

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