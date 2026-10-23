Moderna shares went tumbling as a third tier oncology website revealed the hazard ratio of the moderna cancer therapeutic vaccine breaking the Esmo embargo.

The hazard ratio was exactly what you would get if you give pembro before surgery instead of after (as the moderna merck trial does). The obvious speculation is the vaccine— incredibly costly and bespoke— and the tumor still in the body—do the same thing immunologically. Will the vaccine still work if you give it in a neo adjuvant trial? Only another trial will answer that.

And does this strategy work in other tumors which are not immunologically unique like melanoma and RCC? Many trials will tell us.

The rollercoaster ride of Moderna stock since the press release topline result reflects a bizarre system where commercially and medically important information is given out in tiny doses.

First, the press release to make the SEC happy.

Then the hazard ratio and curves to make the conference and professional societies happy. (Sorry embargo)

Then a little more data about the study so you can actually critically appraise it to make the journals happy.

Then a lot more data about the study to make the FDA happy, a fraction of this data ultimately makes it to the medical review, and package label. All of his data is necessary to properly critically appraise.

Then back to condensing the material to a tiny leaflet to market to doctors and patients.

Then a television ad.

Then a card to put in a bag and hang on your door at asco next year.

Then a 1 second blurb to tell doctors.

Then turning it into a boards question, and forcing doctors in training to blindly parrot: if you're doing adjuvant pembro you must also add… moderna vax. #not sponsored

A curious observer might ask if any of this has to do with the best interest of patients. It's difficult to see that. Instead, the process is optimized to trickle out information in a way that the reaction can be controlled and manipulated. Critics are inherently at a disadvantage as press releases and abstracts only showcase the positive side of the product and not the negatives. I still have no idea what the side effects were. I still have no idea how many patients were censored, lost to follow-up, did not complete therapy etc.

In this case It is likely that leaking the information sabotaged the carefully orchestrated narrative around the product. The same hazard ratio delivered a couple days later with a choreographed standing ovation may have resulted in a different short-term outcome.

Because one bespoke mRNA vaccine works in one immunologically interesting tumor after surgical removal does not mean

1 It will work if pembro is giving neo adjuvant

2 It will work in other tumors

3 It will work in the metastatic setting

4 Any sweeping lesson about mRNA shots used for infectious diseases

It does mean ironically that

Cancer therapeutic mRNA vaccines are financially lucrative, and have plenty of market incentives, and do not require further federal support.