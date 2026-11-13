Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Hansang Bae's avatar
Hansang Bae
10h

mRNA? No thank you. As far as I'm concerned, you would have to be brain dead before taking anything that is based on mRNA. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, and I'm dead.

NEVER AGAIN.

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
11h

That last line reminds me of a saying I love to use - Prayer works great for a cavity as long as one prays on the way to the dentist!

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