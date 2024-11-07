Jessica Adams was a reporter who chosely followed the FDA, here are her suggestions for reform at the US Food and Drug Administration.

I agree with nearly all of them, though I would make slight modifications

-Vinay Prasad

Ban pharma direct to consumer ads and put an end to FDA promotion of drugs they regulate. Restore advisory committees and reform them. Consider some of these recommendations that were made at the public listening listening session in June. Improve transparency in how decisions are made -enforce postmarket study commitments for timely conduct and public reporting of results. Defend robust approval standards, apply them consistently with parity. Get FDA out of the "misinformation-policing business. Stop overreach into the practice of medicine.

Here's what I hope you'll give reconsideration to: