Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Carl Gessner, MD's avatar
Carl Gessner, MD
Jun 15

I am soooo glad you have returned with your wonderful and insightful commentary! It is a loss that you and Marty Makary are no longer at the FDA but that was unfortunately predictable, I think. Thank you both for reforming the drug approval process and trying to improve the FDA.

"I only read the doctor’s physical exam and review of systems when I want to transition from non-fiction to fiction." - Spot on - so much templated BS + note bloat, much of it leftover from older coding requirements requiring an MS 3 H&P.

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gebhard long's avatar
gebhard long
Jun 15

This is a blueprint for fixing a car or building a house.....with a heads up that medicine is a little more complicated. You need IQ, but also you need to proceed stop by step , always telling your self that you are not that smart.

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