Recently, Walid Gelad pointed out that Eric Topol— a cardiologist in the San Diego area— was pushing the unproven claim that Paxlovid reduces long COVID.

Of course, there are no actual randomized data to support this claim, and the US FDA does not permit Pfizer to make it. Eric Topol, readers may remember, has a track record of getting things wrong. In a prior post, I give at least 4 examples of him simply reading science poorly. Worth a revisit.

But today let us turn to Paxlovid and what we know and don’t know about this $10 billion dollar boondoggle….