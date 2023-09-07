Paxlovid doesn't work in average, vaccinated people (no good evidence suggests otherwise)
Yet doctors happy to make the false claim it even reduces long COVID & Biden administration pushes it relentlessly
Recently, Walid Gelad pointed out that Eric Topol— a cardiologist in the San Diego area— was pushing the unproven claim that Paxlovid reduces long COVID.
Of course, there are no actual randomized data to support this claim, and the US FDA does not permit Pfizer to make it. Eric Topol, readers may remember, has a track record of getting things wrong. In a prior post, I give at least 4 examples of him simply reading science poorly. Worth a revisit.
But today let us turn to Paxlovid and what we know and don’t know about this $10 billion dollar boondoggle….
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.