Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

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Theophilus's avatar
Theophilus
2h

Thank you for this excellent exposition. One could say that it is a shame that such a correct and nuanced explanation was not available in the NYT article, but unfortunately that is nowadays to be expected. The impulse to indulge the progressivist mindset at the expensive of reality is a feature of the NYT’s coverage of all issues including’ the science’. Caveat emptor….

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
2h

Nice to see a non sensationalist view. Mainstream media loves to bait and 99% of us - me too from time to time - lap it up. My hope for anyone in the ol pope’s situation is success and longevity as well. Signed, recovering catholic but still loves the rosary Jim!

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