Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
15h

Vinay, The world is currently predominated (especially on line) by shallow people who do not think and who are generally "follow the popular Democrat boogeyman" folks. (There are people on the other side that do similarly, but the truly egregious examples are not there.) They have little (or no) idea about what they are supporting, what it means, and whether it is backed by any reality whatsoever. The "causes" disappear when their political usefulness has waned because they were never really causes to begin with. Really sad, really disappointing, really shameful. The question is what are the few remaining thinkers in the world going to do about it?

Reply
Share
Theophilus's avatar
Theophilus
15h

If the sort of characters you are describing were capable of insight- these episodes wouldn’t be merely an after thought- they’d be a stinging rebuke or deeply humiliating. But, no need to fear that, sadly…

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture