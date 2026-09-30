NEJM has published the retatrutide study— the weight loss is astonishing.

The blood pressure effects are massive

Literally, the only concerning signal is S22; Its amazing that despite the boatload of weight shed, and the plummeting BP, the HR is still elevated years later. (I am assuming the HR also includes the fact that ~half stop taking the drug due to too much weight loss & intolerance) So the elevated HR among those taking the product is probably 6 bpm higher.

If I were a betting man, I would bet that these folks will live longer and better on Reta than placebo. Just because the benefit on BP and LDL and weight will far outweight the potential harm of faster HR. Consider:

The mean entry BMI is 40, and entry weight was 250 lbs.

Now lets compare against tirepatide. Cross trial— i know— but slightly less weight loss, slightly less HR elevation

Now semaglutide, a little less HR elevation still, with less weight loss/ BP reduction

If you take an overweight 45 year old, should they start on high dose reta, low dose reta, tira, or sema, and what about an oral?

Which is the best in the long haul?

That’s the big clinical question for which we need a large, pragmatic, multi-arm, un-conflicted study.

We also need to know what happens when someone is 36 and their BMI is 26 and they start taking the product? This is already happening.

Finally, there are still the unknown unknowns— what happens after taking the medication for 15 years?

Only time will tell.