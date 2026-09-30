Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Jeffrey Kocher MD's avatar
Jeffrey Kocher MD
15hEdited

The Law of Unintended Consequences may of course make itself apparent in some unpleasant way a few years hence. We need only look at the Public Health campaign to lower salt intake. Important for a percentage of the population with heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and sodium responsive hypertension-(Gee it must be good for everyone went the logic). Turns out salt restricting people without a good indication causes many of them to eat more calories and gain weight. The campaign to “adaquately treat every patient’s pain”, came complete with government mandated patient feedback on how quickly and completely their pain was relieved, and this affected institutional reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid via hospital quality assessments which were publicly available. Would you be surprised if that contributed to the over prescribing of narcotics and was a factor in the explosion of prescription drug addiction? And certainly we saw enormous societal damage during the COVID pandemic as the Law ran rampant.

See, “Clear and Present Thinking” on Substack: https://substack.com/@jeffreykocher/note/p-215268577?r=nf8t4&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Marius Clore's avatar
Marius Clore
15h

Vinay, I think you’ll find that the increase in HR short term is due to weight loss that is too rapid accompanied by quite some loss of muscle mass and strength.

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