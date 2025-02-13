Losing only the support of McConnell, RFK Jr is confirmed as HHS secretary. Mr. Kennedy has a band of devoted followers and many skeptics.

What’s next?

My suggestion is to take Mr Kennedy’s energies and channel them to systems to improve human health. A few ideas for what we should push for

A new vaccine surveillance system. The US DOES NOT DETECT all vaccine safety signals. VSD and VAERS are both very weak systems. Mr. Kennedy should build a prospective, active collection system, and this should be widely used. If it is unsafe anywhere, it is unsafe here. The US should ban dyes and pesticides already banned in the European Union, Australia and New Zealand Shut down conflicts of interest. If you work for FDA, you should not consult for Pharmaceutical firms for 5 years. Enforce post market commitments at FDA. The US FDA has waived Moderna’s commitment to study subclinical myocarditis. Why did this happen? RFK Jr should investigate. Other commitments must be ironclad. The AMA cannot determine the cpt codes used for billing. These should be removed from AMA and returned to the American people. The current system is biased against primary care and towards unproven surgery RFK Jr should work with republican lawmakers to pass a bill that says vaccine makers can be sued for vaccine injury. FDA should only approve novel vaccines if they improve the clinical construct (hospitalization from any LRTI) rather than the virologic construct (hospitalization from LRTI caused by RSV). CMS should use coverage with evidence development much much more. And that evidence should be a randomized trial.

These are just a few ideas to launch his administration