Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
3h

Three scientists I had never heard of, although I am a retired 76 y.o. FNP and do not keep up with the top researchers in the world. It is always refreshing to know we do have scientists out there looking at ways to make the world a better place and our bodies less mysterious. Thank you for sharing this information.

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Raj Batra's avatar
Raj Batra
4h

Here’s to “the losers”, and the people who celebrate them.

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