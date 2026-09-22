Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
16h

I call this” it’s for the children “ scamming. Virtually ANYTHING can be excused, as long as you say IFTC first. A close corollary is “ for safety”.

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Mark Borden N's avatar
Mark Borden N
15h

I am a doctor, and have been practicing Medicine for 33 years. That being said, a hobby of mine for the last 40 odd years has been buying and selling horses and mules…

I can tell you with absolute confidence that paying more for a horse or Mule does not necessarily get you a better Horse or Mule!!

It does get you a flashier looking horse at times, a fancier barn at which to view it, and a lot of (not always true) advertising to read…

Having lots of research money does the same thing. Again and again during my time in academia, I saw people try very hard to spend lots of money because they had it. They did not need that money, but they had to spend it because “if we don’t spend it, we won’t get it next year.“

Some of the most valuable medical research that has been generated has been reliant upon substantial money for equipment, etc. Some of the best medical research has also been done with very little money. As Vinay says we need to work on and control the quality of research… quality is not solely reliant upon the amount of money involved, but upon many factors.

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