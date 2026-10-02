Readers will know that I am a fan of Ben Sasse. I find myself nodding when I listen to him talk about young people and education, and I think he was a rare politician who wanted to do good (rather than do well for himself). That's why he got out of the game rather than being wheeled into a senate vote.

Mr Sasse has been courageously upfront about his therapy for pancreas cancer. Which included some chemo, Daraxonrasib and now is gem abraxane.

After Rasoncue and before Von Hoff, Ben said this

He underwent a major liver resection to “clear out” cancer and send tissue for molecular testing.

I often hear cancer doctors complain about the charlatans who prey on our patients. They give febendazole and high dose vitamin C and anti neoplaston therapy. Interventions that lack careful randomized trials showing benefit. I agree with this criticism.

But strangely my colleagues don't extend the— you don't have good evidence argument —to metastasectomy for metastatic pancreas cancer, oligo met radiation for many tumors and dozens of off label tkis— all of which happen daily at top medical centers.

I don't see a bright line between vitamin C and unproven surgery. In fact, arguably vitamin C is more benign, and less invasive.

Why is their snake oil bad but yours good?

Everyday the line between huckster and cutting edge medical center blurs.

The line between a fringe layman and medical expert is increasingly hard to discern

The future of medicine is bleak as we either have to believe nonsense from a random person on the internet or nonsense from a provost at Penn. The uneducated uneducated and the highly educated uneducated competing in a race of poor thinking— each confident the other is the fraud.

The truth is: both often are.

** If someone wants to say that emerging evidence supports multiple tumor resection/ debulking for second line pancreas cancer. Please read about the limitations of selection bias and retrospective observational studies.