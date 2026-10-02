Readers will know that I am a fan of Ben Sasse. I find myself nodding when I listen to him talk about young people and education, and I think he was a rare politician who wanted to do good (rather than do well for himself). That's why he got out of the game rather than being wheeled into a senate vote.
Mr Sasse has been courageously upfront about his therapy for pancreas cancer. Which included some chemo, Daraxonrasib and now is gem abraxane.
After Rasoncue and before Von Hoff, Ben said this
He underwent a major liver resection to “clear out” cancer and send tissue for molecular testing.
I often hear cancer doctors complain about the charlatans who prey on our patients. They give febendazole and high dose vitamin C and anti neoplaston therapy. Interventions that lack careful randomized trials showing benefit. I agree with this criticism.
But strangely my colleagues don't extend the— you don't have good evidence argument —to metastasectomy for metastatic pancreas cancer, oligo met radiation for many tumors and dozens of off label tkis— all of which happen daily at top medical centers.
I don't see a bright line between vitamin C and unproven surgery. In fact, arguably vitamin C is more benign, and less invasive.
Why is their snake oil bad but yours good?
Everyday the line between huckster and cutting edge medical center blurs.
The line between a fringe layman and medical expert is increasingly hard to discern
The future of medicine is bleak as we either have to believe nonsense from a random person on the internet or nonsense from a provost at Penn. The uneducated uneducated and the highly educated uneducated competing in a race of poor thinking— each confident the other is the fraud.
The truth is: both often are.
** If someone wants to say that emerging evidence supports multiple tumor resection/ debulking for second line pancreas cancer. Please read about the limitations of selection bias and retrospective observational studies.
"They give febendazole and high dose vitamin C and anti neoplaston therapy. Interventions that lack careful randomized trials showing benefit. I agree with this criticism."
I happen to live with a 70 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in early 2025. It had spread to bone, BILE DUCT (for which a life saving stent had to be installed), a large mass on the head of the pancreas, and elsehwere. He was told that surgery was not an option because it was too complex (he ended up having 3 different ERCPs), so therefore he would only have hospice as his option. He had refused castration therapy. Over a period of months after leaving the hospital, with no treatment outside of anti-cancer supplements, he was in so much pain that he was considering suicide, could barely lift his head off the couch, had to use a walker to get around.
Finally, he started on fenbendazole on August 4th ("it takes 3 mo to work" - our medical coach) and then we went to an oncologist who did scans and started him on Orgovyx on Sept 17th.
Scans had shown significant growth of tumors over the course of the 2025 year, but within just 2 two weeks (between two different scans), all of the tumors were already significantly shrinking. Regardless, the oncologist team began hounding us about chemo. We resisted, asked to do more scans in a couple of months.
By early 2026, there was no more evidence of cancer on the scans, except small areas in the bone (but only CT). By then he had full mobility, started hiking again, and all his labs were normalizing.
The oncologist was mildly incredulous at the results, said "Orgovyx couldn't have done all that." We didn't tell him about the fenben, since some doctors will stop treating if you do use it, only about fasting. He asked us more about the fasting, very interested.
In the near future we will again do more specific scans to look at the status of the bone cancer, but he is not in significant pain and has stopped both the fenben and the Orgovyx (on his own, against advice, now for several months), uses a very small amount of pain meds, mostly for arthritis. He has his whole life back.
The cancer coach explained that Fenben works synergystically with conventional treatments. This outcome involved no surgery, no chemo and no radiation. To us, that's what fenben did, we both believe, together with the orgovyx. Hopefully there will be more data in the future from clinical trials. In this case, Ivermectin was not the same as fenben - he included ivermectin in the protocol early on, since it had no side effects at all, and it was unable to impact the growth of the tumors.
Meanwhile, Scott Adams, who reported the same cancer spread to bone at the same time, rejected fenben, and is gone now.
This is just the reality of the situation for many patients. No one should ignore the possible role of fenben or menben, given these are dirt cheap, have few side effects and can work in conjunction with conventional treatments. Patients can buy them online themselves.
Most of the patients our health coach treated had exhausted all conventional treatments, then went on to report all tumors shrinking (to allow surgery or other treatments) or disappearing entirely.
Everyone should have the right to try, but ALSO the willingness of their doctor to offer it to them as an option if they are totally out of other options. No one should have to go to the internet to be able to save their own life. Fenben has side effects, but nothing like chemo or radiation. There is literally no reason not to consider it for severe cancers (and the time frame needs to be taken into account).
With bad actors like pancreas cancer most people don't have the luxury of waiting for one of the elegant RCT's you seek. Since death is coming anyway, what does a single individual have to lose when every other thing has failed?