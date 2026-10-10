Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Heather S's avatar
Heather S
5h

Great post. My husband works in drug discovery. They use AI all the time, but they have to guide it every step of the way. It’s a tool to help modeling, but it definitely hasn’t come up with any drugs on its own, yet.

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Scott Burson's avatar
Scott Burson
2h

The most hilarious part of Tao's comment is where he imagines that there is a mathematical model whose predictions can be verified with a proof checker such as Lean. At best, such a model could only be statistical — if it ever exists at all. Mathematical proofs don't deal in "probably".

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