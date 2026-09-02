Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Hansang Bae's avatar
Hansang Bae
14hEdited

It's not right or left. It's about sane and insane. Chopping off the beasts of 14 year old girl is insane. Taking a fistful of Tylenol to "dunk on RFK/Trump" while pregnant is insane. Throwing a family off the plane because a two year old won't wear a mask is insane. Not wanting to study vaccine safety is insane. Passing a law that allows abortion up to delivery of the baby is insane.

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TerriM's avatar
TerriM
15h

And how old was that Amish baby? You're not supposed to get the MMR until at least 1 years old. So are we going to force vaccination to infants now???

And you're right - baby could have maternal antibodies if mom didn't get the MMR either.

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