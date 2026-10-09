Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
14h

so many of us recoil from any mention of "vaccines": and particularly to do with the US; given the 40 yr protection granted to manufacturers; of absolute protection from being sued; I found the first chapter of "Vaccines, Amen" particularly stark; and I would say very focused and helpful, for what I call my understanding.

Some character called Poltkin who seems to believe that giving any preparation the title of "vaccine" must automatically confer on it unique and extraordinary powers; and therefore it is automatically exempt from any scrutiny or evaluation. He seemed to see that as just and right, in the way high priests of the temple could feel a profound entitlement to whatever they wished.

Aaron Siri talks of interviewing Poltkin; a deposition; reading out to him that the evaluation of HepB to newborns in the US; was as he said it a deep and thorough 5 day evaluation: full stop. Nothing further, ever more;

And Plotkin seemed to feel that was entirely fine and dandy; and that a group of individuals "make" these agents; get rewarded by drug companies; then sit on "independent" committees that evaluate; the wares that they and their chums have made;

and these type of committees have the moniker applied to them of being comprised of "experts" and "independent"; the endless misuse of the english language.

For a standard drug; (meaning a drug that the company can be sued for); great care is taken before registration; (Siri suggests a several-year process); for a new jab, go as fast as possible; do as little study as possible; there are no worries; your mates are bound to approve whatever you have schemed up; register as fast as possible; once across the finish line of registration, it seems you are guaranteed lifelong immunity; fair's fair, ain't it?

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Ernest N. Curtis's avatar
Ernest N. Curtis
13h

Since hepatitis b is a serologic diagnosis and the fetus shares the mother's circulation for nine months, why would one want to give a vaccine to the child of a serologically negative mother?

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