Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
9h

Please just say the mRNA covid vaxxes should be banned immediately. Please.

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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
8h

“You have a promising drug or intervention and you run a randomized study”

Wait. To justify an RCT, you need clinical equipoise. Genuine uncertainty that the drug/intervention will work or fail. It cannot be “promising”. The investigator must be genuinely stupid to have such genuine uncertainty about the drug. Therefore, only the genuinely stupid are allowed to conduct RCTs.

“you have to be smart about it”

A genuinely stupid investigator cannot be smart about anything.

You need go back to the drawing table.

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