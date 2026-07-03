Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Andrea Dunlap's avatar
Andrea Dunlap
4d

I like the approach of evaluating the questions - In pharmacy school we were always taught the first thing to do when you got a drug information call from an MD was to determine what they thought they were asking but what they were REALLY asking you by their question. Often it was not the same thing. AI is a LLM it cannot actually think and create it's own answers - it only regurgitate what it thinks is most LIKELY based on reviewing what is ALREADY WRITTEN in its sources not what it is being critically thought and deducted in a human brain. How anyone thinks that true critical thinking and review of objective data is really done by LLM - it is just mimicking human thinking it is processing - it is not evaluating or thinking. Which is why original diagnosis or thought processes or very nuanced ones are not ever to come from AI.

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ignis Bailey's avatar
ignis Bailey
4d

Abstracting 'all the way down'

An important essay. I wonder whether the central issue is not which AI gives the most accurate answer, but whether the clinical question itself has already abstracted the phenomenon it seeks to understand. A complex, historically situated organism-in-the-world is first compressed into a clinical category and question, then compressed again into a computational problem for AI to solve. We then compare the accuracy of answers to that abstraction.

The critical issue is the ontology implicit in the question itself. Before AI begins reasoning, a complex lived phenomenon has already been reconstituted as a clinical abstraction. AI then performs a second abstraction, transforming that question into a computational problem. Each stage further distances us from the original phenomenon. The danger is not simply inaccurate answers, but increasingly accurate answers to progressively impoverished questions.

The tragedy in the chemotherapy example is that the patient's possible dying has disappeared before the AI begins reasoning. No AI, however sophisticated, can recover what has already been excluded by the question.

Perhaps AI's greatest contribution will not be providing better answers, but helping us recognise that our abstractions never exhaust the phenomena under consideration—and, sometimes, that we have been asking the wrong question all along.

Whitehead described this as the fallacy of misplaced concreteness: the abstraction (the chemotherapy dosing question) acquires the status of the concrete reality, while the living person who exceeds that abstraction recedes from view. AI then operates flawlessly, but probabilistically, on that abstraction. The error is not primarily computational—it is ontological. It is not only an issue with AI, its also the prevailing nature of medicine’s epistemology. The decisive loss occurs before computation begins.

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