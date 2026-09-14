Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

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Jeffrey Kocher MD's avatar
Jeffrey Kocher MD
12hEdited

Irrespective of any other argument, if Trump is for AI progress, the Left and the media will always be against it. Same would hold for preventing religious lunatics from possessing nuclear weapons, or a cure for cancer—if Trump supports it, it’s bad. Read “Clear and Present Thinking” on substack https://substack.com/@jeffreykocher/note/p-215268577?r=nf8t4&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
13h

I spoke to a dear friend who works heavily in AI and we were discussing the fear mongering media that needs basic human emotion (fear, anger) in order to keep itself fed. The hope for “credible” media is just as addicting as any drug imo, and it needs more and more to be a fix. By the way, my friend and I agreed that this latest “scare” is just rinse and repeat. Al will have to wait its turn for the asteroid, rising global temperature, world war 3, the next Covid variant and the upcoming Mayan calendar doomsday to kill us first though.

Cybernetics at its finest.

I think we need to worry about humans with Al first. Al has already and will continue to be used by humans to kill humans (drones, for example / used by both “sides” of the gov). As usual, the media is using the threat of what could happen to distract from what is currently happening.

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