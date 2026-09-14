One more thought since Friday.

People working on AI believe it is a powerful tool. If you believe a tool— any tool— is powerful— you will think it can do a lot of good and do a lot of bad. People working at the company would be clustered as the graph depicts. The x axis is belief of the probability AI does good, the y is does bad.

Naturally, there will be someone like the blue dot— who thinks AI will do a lot of bad. That person will be more likely to quit. The media only wants to cover that person and call them a “whistleblower” — but remember this is a very different use of the word than we are used to.

Whistleblowers are people who report that an organization is currently committing a crime. AI whistleblowers are people who believe that AI may someday soon— might possibly— do something really bad. I think we should call that “a warning” “prophecy” or “prediction” and not “whistleblowing”.

What am I to think that you can find two dozen people who work in AI over the last3 years who say it will kill us all? I guess that isn’t surprising.

But, what does the average employee believe?

And, what is the empirical truth?

What would the truth be without the reinforcing media narrative?

In many ways, it doesn’t surprise me that news stories saying AI will kill us all, and a media hell bent on selective reporting, will merely lead to more such stories.

I found it funny to listen to the daily this AM, and hear the Anthropic whistleblower isn’t worried about his career because he can always get a job in AI regulation or complance work.

Hey! I thought you said it was about to kill us all! Why are you on the job market? Shouldn’t you be on a beach in the tropics?